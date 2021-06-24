MUCC’s Protect Sportfishing Sweepstakes

Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) is excited to announce a brand new sweepstake. Those who choose to enter will have the chance to win a Lake Michigan charter fishing trip out of Leland or Traverse City with Captain Tony Radjenovich. Funds raised during this sweepstake will be utilized to continue protecting Michigan’s sport fishery as a part of the MUCC Legal Defense Fund.

The Legal Defense Fund has been used to supplement fees associated with the ongoing Great Lakes Consent Decree negotiations. In 2020, the fund was used to file litigation against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer challenging her unilateral order banning the use of motorboats. MUCC was successful in overturning that order because of the generous support of conservationists like you and your commitment to protecting Michigan’s outdoor heritage and lifestyle.

By supporting this sweepstake and the Legal Defense Fund, you are positioning MUCC to continue its work as an amicus to the Great Lakes Consent Decree negotiations. You are also enabling our organization to be prepared and ready for the next threat towards our outdoor heritage and traditions. Whether it’s striking down a county proclamation to end “wildlife killing contests” or suing the state to defend our membership’s right to motorboat, MUCC is the first, and oftentimes only, line of defense against threats to your rights to hunt, fish and trap in Michigan.

*Official sweepstake rules and alternative method of entry available through the above link.

The Prize:

Half-day Lake Trout and Salmon Charter Fishing Trip out of Traverse City or Leland.

This charter fishing trip consists of a half-day (5-hour) lake trout and salmon fishing trip out of Leland or Traverse City. Not only is the area known for its tremendous sport fishery, it is also home to some of Michigan’s most iconic waterfront landscapes, including Sleeping Bear Dunes, Old Mission Peninsula, sparkling Grand Traverse Bay and many more. Bring the family and enjoy a night of camping at Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park or any one of the other many hotels and campgrounds in the area. Just a short walk from downtown, the state park offers a great launch point for your fishing, family and outdoor adventures.

All equipment needed for the trip will be provided, including safety equipment. A Michigan fishing license is required for those over the age of 17. You will be required to bring your own cooler with snacks and beverages.

When?

This charter trip is valid for the 2021 season, and Captain Tony will work with the winner to find a date and time that works for both parties.

How long can I buy tickets for?

Tickets will be sold until 11:59 p.m. on July 15, 2021. A winner will be drawn and notified on July 21, 2021.

Important: MUCC directors, officers, and employees and their respective parents, affiliate companies, subsidiaries, agents, advertising, fulfillment, marketing and promotion agencies and anyone involved in the development or execution of the Sweepstake, as well as their immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings, and children and their respective spouses, regardless of where they live) and household members of each such employee, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstake.