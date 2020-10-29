Michigan United Conservation Clubs strongly supports the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s final rule that delists the gray wolf in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Western Great Lakes Region gray wolf population is beyond recovered. Science dictates the management decisions of our natural resources in Michigan, and the wolf population in our state needs management.

Delisting the gray wolves from the endangered species list in Michigan would allow the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Commission to make

management decisions based on sound science in the best interest of our state’s resources.