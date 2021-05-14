MUCC is seeking survey responses from individuals who have encountered enforcement issues at state-owned public launches for using the ramp during nighttime hours, regardless if closed hours were posted.

In 2020, MUCC Wildlife Policy Committee Chair and Bowfishing Association of Michigan member Rob Miller introduced a policy resolution to address inconsistent enforcement and access issues during nighttime at boat launches. The resolution passed through the organization’s grassroots policy process.

A link to the survey can be found here. Only individuals who use or have attempted to use state-owned boat ramps at nighttime hours should respond.

This issue first came to light after Brian Gilson, past-president of the Bowfishing Association of Michigan, received a citation for utilizing a state-owned public boat ramp during nighttime hours when bowfishing and scouting.

“The inconsistent law enforcement practices from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on the use of state-owned ramps at night provides confusion and barriers for law-abiding citizens,” Gilson said. “Michigan citizens should be able to exercise their right to access these bodies of water, and we’re excited to be in conversations with the DNR to find a solution.”

“I’m thankful to have had the support of MUCC members to pursue this issue,” Miller said. “We’ve got work to do, but I’m hopeful that this work will result in more nighttime opportunities and lines in the water.”

After many initial conversations on the issue, it was quickly realized that this issue spans multiple user groups, including walleye anglers, bowfishers, duck hunters and more. If you have had an experience with law enforcement or accessibility at a state-owned public boat launch, please respond to this survey. It should only take you a few minutes. Please reply no later than May 28.

