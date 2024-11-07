November 2024 NRC Recap

No items were up for information or action at the November Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting today.

The meeting took place at Lansing Community College Downtown Campus.

At the meeting NRC Chair Tom Baird announced that he will not be seeking a second term on the commission. Chair Baird was appointed to the commission in March 2021 by Governor Whitmer. His term expires at the end of December.

Commissioners heard several presentations around a DNR policy on how to handle beavers that are having an adverse effect on trout streams. The policy is a decision tree that is intended to create a set of criteria on when removal of a beaver(s) and dams is warranted.

Commissioners set aside time on their agenda to have a discussion separate from the presentations to talk about their thoughts on the policy.

There were also a number of land transactions on the agenda. MUCC reviews all land transactions exceeding 80 acres, of which there are two. Read MUCC’s NRC preview for more information.

The NRC meets on Thursday, December 12, at Lansing Community College West Campus.

