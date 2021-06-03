On the Ground: 2021 Habitat Events Update

While there are currently no On the Ground (OTG) wildlife habitat improvement events scheduled for the early summer months, we are beginning to schedule our late summer and fall events. Such events will include grassland habitat restoration, native tree and shrub plantings, hunter access trail improvements and a river clean-up.

These events are scheduled to take place on state forest land in the Upper Peninsula, on public land in Kalkaska and Frederic in the northern Lower Peninsula, at the Petersburg State Game Area and in Rochester Hills in the southeast region of the Lower Peninsula and in southern mid-Michigan near Lansing at Dansville State Game Area. We are also excited to partner with the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute (PCCI) on a habitat improvement project on their property in September. This event will take place on PCCI property that is open to the public for hunting during select seasons.

Event registration for these events will open in mid-June and throughout July, so please monitor MUCC and OTG websites and social media for updates about the program and details regarding all upcoming wildlife habitat events. To learn more about OTG, please visit www.mucc.org/on-the- ground, www.facebook.com/ muccotg or contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org.