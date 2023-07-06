On the Ground is headed back to the Upper Peninsula this summer and you’re invited to volunteer with us!

Join On the Ground in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) as we plant approximately 100 masting trees and shrubs throughout three openings in the Garden Grade Grouse Enhanced Management Site (GEMS) in Delta County.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, August 26 from 10am to 3pm.

This project is an effort to establish soft mast that will benefit various species of wildlife including grouse, deer and turkey. It also offers a great opportunity to connect with your public lands and fellow conservationists and learn about Michigan’s state wildlife areas!

Volunteers are required to wear closed-toed shoes and are encouraged to wear long pants and long sleeves. Attendees are also encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, although bottled water and snacks will be provided throughout the day. This project will take place rain or shine, unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

All ages are welcome to attend and registered participants will receive free lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift.

Please register to attend this event at https://mucc.org/inspire_events/mast-producing-tree-and-shrub-planting-in-the-garden-grade-gems/ Please note that registration will close on Wednesday, August 23 at 4pm. If you wish to register after the closing date, contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org.