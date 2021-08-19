On the Ground: October Wildlife Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer with Michigan United Conservation Clubs’ (MUCC) award-winning On the Ground (OTG) program this October as we host habitat improvement events across the state of Michigan. Volunteers of all ages, skill levels and interests are welcome to join MUCC and our partners to plant native trees, shrubs and wildflowers. Such efforts will improve overall ecosystem health while providing direct benefits to local wildlife and recreationists.

All registered volunteers will receive a free lunch and OTG volunteer appreciation gift. Please view the list of October events below to learn more or register for an event that interests you.

October

Tree Planting on Public Land in Frederic with the National Wild Turkey Federation – Saturday, October 2, 2021 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join MUCC and the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) as we improve wildlife habitat by planting mature mast-producing trees on public land near Frederic. Volunteers are needed to help plant, cover, and fence 100 mature mast-producing trees. These trees will provide foraging material and additional cover for wildlife like wild turkey, white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse and songbirds as they continue to mature.

Wildflower Planting at Petersburg State Game Area with the Nature Conservancy – Saturday, October 9, 2021 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join MUCC and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) as we return to the Petersburg State Game Area to enhance native pollinator habitat. Volunteers are needed to help plant 600 native wildflower blazing star plants within the Peterburg SGA, which is a host plant for the state imperiled blazing star borer moth and a plant species that benefits pollinators and many other wildlife species.

Tree Planting on Public Land in Kalkaska County – October 16, 2021 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join MUCC as we improve wildlife habitat by planting mature mast-producing trees on public land near Kalkaska. Volunteers are needed to help plant, cover, and fence 50 mature mast-producing trees. These trees will benefit a variety of wildlife like ruffed grouse, wild turkey and white-tailed deer.

If you have any questions about these events or the On the Ground program, please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org or 517.346.6456.