As the state begins to reopen and COVID-19 restrictions loosen, the On the Ground (OTG) program is beginning to evaluate field operations and future program goals and capabilities. While there are currently no OTG wildlife habitat improvement events scheduled for June, there are events scheduled for both July and August. Following the most recent direction from state and federal public health officials, we are intending to host these outdoor events. We are aiming to have more information about event details and online registration available in the next two to three weeks.

The MUCC field team has been evaluating what our events may look like in the future due to the ongoing health threat of COVID-19. Since the nature of the events is typically low-risk due to time outdoors and the ability to easily social distance from others in the field, we are looking forward to minimal interruption to our normal operations. However, volunteers interested in attending future OTG events can expect to notice a few minimal changes in the event sign-in and lunch processes. All changes will be made to ensure the health and safety of our staff and volunteers.

Michiganders have continued to be good public land stewards throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, and the OTG program has been doing its best to encourage responsible outdoor recreation despite OTG event disruptions. Even though much of our scheduled season was canceled due to the shelter in place order, we are looking forward to getting back out into the field with our volunteers to improve habitat for Michigan’s wildlife.

If you are interested in learning more about the OTG program, visit our webpage at mucc.org/on-the-ground or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/muccotg.