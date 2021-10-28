On the Ground Volunteers Invited to Take Program Survey

With more than 3,300 volunteers involved in our program and more than 165 wildlife habitat improvement projects completed, the On the Ground (OTG) program has impacted wildlife habitat on public land across Michigan since its inception in 2013. As we look back and review the past nine field seasons, we are compiling data and reports to build a comprehensive picture of the program’s statewide impact and success.

One of the best tools we have to understand the program and what volunteers enjoy or would like to see more of from the OTG program is the volunteer survey we send out to all OTG event attendees. With your participation in this survey, we hope to capture the unique volunteer experience the OTG program provides for participants and how we can grow as a wildlife habitat volunteer program.

If you’ve participated in an OTG event and would like to share your experience, please visit the Google Form survey page HERE. Additionally, if you would like to learn more about the OTG program, please visit mucc.org/on-the-ground.