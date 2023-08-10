On the Ground to partner with Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Michigan DNR for fall tree planting project in elk country

MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program is excited to be partnering-up with Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) for their annual rendezvous work weekend in Elk Country! Join us on Saturday, September 23 from 10am-2pm as we plant approximately 100 oak and apple trees in the Pigeon River Country State Forest outside of Vanderbilt, MI in Otsego County.

This project is in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) with sponsorship from National Wildlife Federation, and is an effort to establish hard and soft mast that will benefit various species of wildlife including elk and white-tailed deer.

Volunteers are required to wear closed-toe shoes and are encouraged to wear long pants and long sleeves. Attendees are also encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, although bottled water and snacks will be provided throughout the day. This project will take place rain or shine, unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

All ages are welcome to attend. Registered participants will receive free lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift. We ask that volunteers please register through RMEF. If you wish to sign-up after online registration closes, please send an email to kkennedy@mucc.org.

Please note: Campsites are still available for Friday and Saturday night at Elkwood Campground in Wolverine. Please feel free to join us for a social gathering after the project at the campground.

See you when the elk bugle!