On the Ground: Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities

Looking for a fun, family-friendly way to connect with your public lands?

Come out and volunteer for wildlife with On the Ground this summer! Click below to view our upcoming events:

Saturday, July 15 – Annual Manistee River Clean-Up with Steelhead Manifesto, Manistee County – Register HERE

Saturday, August 26 – Mast-Producing Tree and Shrub Planting at Garden Grade GEMS, Delta County – Register HERE

All ages are welcome to attend and necessary gear is provided. Registered volunteers will receive free lunch and an OTG t-shirt or mug!

If you have questions about the OTG program or need assistance registering, please contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org.