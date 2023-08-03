On the Ground: Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities

On the Ground (OTG) is here to help you take advantage of these warm, sunny Michigan days before they’re gone! Join us as we put our boots to the ground to improve wildlife habitat on public lands throughout Michigan. As always, all volunteer projects are family-friendly and open to the public. Registered volunteers will receive free lunch and an appreciation gift for their stewardship efforts.

There are multiple opportunities to volunteer with OTG through the month of September including planting trees for wildlife forage and helping to remove invasive vegetation from unique habitats on Michigan’s public lands. Listed below are upcoming OTG projects; please click on the project link for more details and volunteer registration.

Do you have questions about any of these events or the On the Ground program? If so, please contact Habitat Program and Partnerships Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org.

See you in the field!