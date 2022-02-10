Volunteer with OTG in Clare County this March

Register HERE.

Join MUCC in clearing shooting lanes for a new public hunting blind within the Kleekamp Tract of the Gladwin State Game Area in Clare County off of S. Rogers Avenue in Harrison on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

After enhancing wildlife habitat by building brush piles for small game like rabbit/hare and ruffed grouse for the past three years at this location, MUCC’s OTG program is happy to return to the area to assist in the clearing of shooting lanes for the newly-placed ADA-accessible hunting blind on this parcel of public land.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own work gloves if possible. Volunteers are also invited to bring their own chainsaws for felling, limbing, and bucking small trees to clear the shooting lanes, but it is not mandatory. MUCC will provide two chainsaws and an assortment of hand saws and loppers for smaller brush clearing.

Volunteer registration closes on March 3, 2022. Free lunch and an OTG volunteer t-shirt or OTG carabiner mug are provided for all registered volunteers.

Please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with questions regarding this event or the OTG program.