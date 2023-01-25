On the Ground Volunteer Opportunity at Au Train Lake

Join MUCC’s OTG program in creating brush bundles/woody debris structures at Au Train Lake to improve fish habitat and population numbers! The project is a part of a larger initiative to work directly with riparian landowners along the shoreline of Au Train Lake and to communicate the importance of shoreline vegetation and in-water habitat structures. These bundles help fish escape predators and give them new areas to spawn. Volunteers will create coarse woody debris structures that will later be deployed throughout the lake to enhance fish habitat.

To register please visit: https://mucc.org/inspire_events/au-train-lake-fish-habitat-enhancement-project/

If you have any questions about this project, please contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org.