On the Ground: Volunteers Clean Up the Manistee River

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, MUCC’s On the Ground program partnered with the U.S. Forest Service, Steelhead Manifesto, and the Michigan DNR for a river clean-up on the Manistee River at the High Bridge Boat Launch in Manistee County. This river supports a variety of fish and wildlife species. The Manistee River is also easily accessible and a popular destination for numerous outdoor recreation activities.

Volunteers Clean Up the River

56 volunteers put in 168 volunteer hours combined picking up trash and other items from the river. They dispersed from the boat launch and traveled along the river using boats and trash grabbers. Some volunteers also drove up to Tippy Dam Recreation Area to clean up any trash found there. Many items were collected including a substantial amount of fishing line and old chairs. Volunteers also carpooled together to drive to other boat access sites for the river clean-up. In total, volunteers cleaned up 15 riverfront miles, improving 25 acres of fish and wildlife habitat.

Why is It Important?

River cleanups are important because they provide high-quality habitat for Michigan’s fish and wildlife to call home. The Manistee River supports high numbers of chinook and coho salmon, as well as steelhead and others like brown trout and walleye. There are a variety of ecosystems found along the Manistee River including backwater bayous, riparian areas, and mature forest communities. These habitats are home to a diverse number of wildlife species including the red-shouldered hawk, a species of special concern in Michigan.

River cleanups not only improve habitat for fish and wildlife, they also improve the riverfront for recreational uses. The Manistee River supports many activities such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, wildlife viewing, hiking, and hunting. Eight developed river access sites are available to use, making the river easily accessible for many people. Commercial guided fishing is also one of the most popular recreational activities on the Manistee.

Upcoming Projects

On the Ground has many more projects coming up! Check out our upcoming events through the end of summer into fall below. All registered volunteers receive lunch and a free appreciation gift for their efforts.

Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 PM – Stewardship Day/Invasive Species Removal at Gourdneck State Game Area (register HERE)

Saturday, August 10, 2024, from 9 AM to 2 PM – Clean-up at Pointe Mouillee State Game Area (register HERE)

Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM – Fall Rendezvous (mix of habitat projects) in the Pigeon River Country State Forest (registration opens July 29)