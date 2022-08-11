On the Ground: Volunteers Remove Trash from Beaches and Dumpsites in Bay Mills

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, 35 OTG volunteers gathered at the Riverside Playground in Bay Mills Indian Community and split into groups to clean-up dumpsites on trust land as well as the beach from Riverside to Gumshoes Campground. In total, volunteers cleaned-up 2 large dumpsites and about 1 mile of beach, removing and properly disposing of hundreds of pounds of trash from the environment. By removing trash from beaches and surrounding public land, volunteers improved 22 acres of fish and wildlife habitat and made these lands safer for the community. After the clean-up, Jen Parks from Bay Mills Indian Community’s Biological Services Department gave information about the new community waste and recycling program that is available to the public.

MUCC would like to thank our partners, Bay Mills Indian Community and LSSU’s Center for Freshwater Research and Education (CFRE) as well as all of the dedicated volunteers who attended this project and made it a success! Our next project will take place on Saturday, August 20. Join MUCC in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in improving lekking and nesting habitat for sharp-tailed grouse at Bullock Ranch State Wildlife Management area in Schoolcraft County. Please visit mucc.org/on-the-ground/ for more details and event registration.