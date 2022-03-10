On the Ground: Volunteers Help Increase Hunting Opportunity in the Gladwin State Game Area

Last Saturday, March 5, 2022, a group of 6 volunteers joined MUCC’s On the Ground program (OTG) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) in a morning of shooting lane clearing for a new accessible hunting blind located in the Gladwin State Game Area. The ground blind with accessible features was donated by Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors (MiOFO) and is maintained by the MDNR. MiOFO’s mission is to provide improved outdoor recreation opportunities for wounded veterans and individuals with health challenges. Their ultimate goal is to coordinate a support network that facilitates recovery through connecting with nature. To learn more about hunting locations with accessible features and special hunting opportunities on state land, click here.

The accessible blind is located less than ¼ mile from the State Game Area parking lot off South Rogers Avenue. The blind has viewpoints of multiple game trails and can easily be accessed by track chairs that can be rented for free from the MDNR. These off-road, electronic chairs can handle trails, snow, sand and up to 8 inches of water. To learn more about how to rent track chairs for free through the MDNR, click here.

We were also joined by a camera crew from Outdoor Channel’s Wardens, a TV show that features the daily adventures of MDNR’s conservation officers, statewide wildlife research and habitat work, hunting, fishing, and much more of what Michigan’s natural resources have to offer. Volunteers had the opportunity to participate in interviews regarding their experience with MUCC’s OTG program and the importance of the work they were doing to help expand hunting opportunity on public land. The episode that features the On the Ground program should air next year. For information on how to watch Wardens, click here.