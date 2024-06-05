On the Ground: Volunteers Improve Elk Habitat at the Atlanta Forest Management Unit

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, MUCC’s On the Ground program joined the Michigan Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in hosting a tree-planting event at the Atlanta Forest Management Unit. This area is actively managed by the DNR through the use of tree plantings, harvesting trees, prescribed burns, and more. 24 volunteers came ready to get their hands dirty to improve habitat for elk and other wildlife.

Volunteers Planted Trees for Wildlife

Volunteers planted over 40 oak trees and installed fencing around the edge of an elk viewing area. These trees, along with large boulders will keep the viewing area free from ORV use. Each tree was mulched and watered after planting to ensure a high chance of survival. Volunteers also installed a kiosk at the elk viewing area for the DNR to post updated maps and additional information for the public to view. Additionally, a gate stationed at the entrance of the elk viewing area was freshly painted by a group of volunteers. In total, volunteers directly improved 12 acres of wildlife habitat through this project.

Volunteers Enjoyed the Camaraderie

MUCC partners with the Michigan Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation every year to improve habitat directly for elk. These events are a great way for fellow conservationists to come together and enjoy the company while also improving wildlife habitat. Huge thanks to the Michigan Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for continuing to partner with us, and a special thanks to all of our amazing volunteers! Our projects would not be possible without your dedication and support.

Get Involved

Would you like to help improve wildlife habitat for years to come? Check out our upcoming events and see where On the Ground is headed for the summer! All registered volunteers receive lunch and a free appreciation gift for their efforts.

Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM – Mast-Producing Tree Planting in the Newberry Forest Management Unit (register HERE)

Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 PM – 2024 Annual Manistee River Cleanup (register HERE)