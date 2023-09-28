On the Ground: Volunteers Join Conservation Partners in Enhancing Elk Habitat in the Pigeon River Country State Forest

MUCC joined Michigan Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for their Annual Fall Rendezvous and Habitat Workday in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources . At this fall kick-off event, 47 volunteers planted and fenced more than 60 oak, apple, and serviceberry trees, took down hundreds of feet of old fencing that enclosed an apple orchard, and removed encroaching red pine saplings from this newly-acquired Storey Lake unit. Even better, this site will eventually be home to a new ADA-accessible elk viewing platform!

.

Habitat improvement projects like this one would not be possible without the many dedicated volunteers who show up ready to work for wildlife. A huge thanks goes out to all of the volunteers, project partners, and the National Wildlife Federation for their generous sponsorship through the Great Northwoods Initiative, a collaborative conservation program dedicated to preserving biodiversity and sustainable forest management, and promoting the mitigation of climate change and inclusivity in recreation.

.