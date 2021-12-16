On the Ground: Youth Wood Duck Nest Box Building Event Open for Registration
- Join Marion Springs Conservation Club (MSCC) and MUCC for a wood duck nest box building event at MSCC in Brant, MI on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event geared toward youth age 14 and under in the region, and all materials and lunch will be provided to registered attendees.
- Please email MUCC Conservation Program Specialist Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org to register for this event or share any questions. There is an attendance limit for this event, so please provide the name of the youth attending and the guardian/s that will be attending the event with them. Please also indicate if you would like to have the provided lunch so that we have an accurate count for the lunch order.
- Marion Springs Conservation Club is located at 20390 W. Brant Road, Brant, MI, 48614. Access the Google Maps link HERE.
