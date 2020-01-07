On the Water 2020 Field Season

On the Water has successfully held nine events in Michigan. 203 individuals have attended an OTW event which totals 756.6 volunteer hours. The bodies of water that have benefited from these events are the Red Cedar River, Manistee River, Clinton River, Lake Lansing, Flint River, Battle Creek River, Munuscong River, and Shiawassee River State Game Area. In just a few short months OTW has achieved so much, and we are looking forward to a jam-packed field season in 2020.

We are impacting watersheds all over the state this year, from Sault Ste Marie to Jackson. We are going to be making a difference in a watershed near you!

Below are all of the OTW events that we are planning on hosting this 2020 field season, we hope to see you out there in the field, remember conservation never sleeps!

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

MUSKEGON RIVER CLEAN-UP IN NEWAYGO COUNTY: MID SEPTEMBER

We need your help to make this 2020 field season a success, its volunteers like you that make an on the ground difference in these communities and make these watersheds not only a better environment for you and me but for everyone.