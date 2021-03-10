Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) is excited to announce two upcoming field events in the month of April for the On The Water(OTW) program. For those unfamiliar, OTW is MUCC”s watershed improvement program. It has been around since 2019, and has hosted 20 trash clean-ups and invasive species pulls across the state. Both volunteer events will take place in MUCC’s Region 8 and are fantastic ways to get outside and practice good stewardship principles on the public land and waterways of Southeast Michigan. To register to volunteer, review the event descriptions below and follow their respective registration page links.

Brighton Recreation Area Clean-Up on April 10th

MUCC is partnering with the National Wildlife Federation’s Artemis program for a public-land clean-up at the Brighton Recreation Area. Currently, there are four identified Adopt-A-Forest clean-up sites near the Chenango Lake Boat launch. We are very excited to collaborate with Artemis and get out in the field to improve this public land.

On Saturday, April 10, we will meet at the Chenango Lake Boat launch at 9 AM. Due to a lack of parking, volunteer registration is capped at 20 individuals. All necessary equipment will be provided, such as work gloves, trash bags and trash grabbers. Volunteers are asked to bring a facial covering to be worn during the event when social distancing of six feet or more is not possible. Please register using this link and join us in the effort to improve public land in Southeast Michigan.

Clinton River Clean-Up at Yates Park on April 17th

Join MUCC’s On The Water program on Saturday, April 17, as we partner with Metro-West Steelheaders and the Clinton River Watershed Council for a Clinton River Clean-Up at Yates Park in Rochester Hills. Volunteers are needed to help remove trash from the river and surrounding trails.

Volunteers will meet at the parking lot at Yates Park, 1990 E Avon Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 at 9 AM, and the event will run until 1 PM with a break for lunch provided by MUCC around 11:30. Volunteers are asked to bring their own work gloves, but waders, trash grabbers, trash bags and all other necessary equipment will be provided. Volunteers will receive a free lunch and a swag bag for participating.

All volunteers are asked to bring a face covering that can be worn when social distancing of six feet or more is not possible. Register with this link to join our effort and help improve the Clinton River watershed.