Due to recent announcements and the public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, all On the Water (OTW) volunteer events have been canceled for the month of May.

This includes all OTW events such as the Friends of the Rogue River Rouge Rescue on May 16 and the Grand River Clean up with Jackson Conservation District on May 30. Seven out of the eight educational events that OTW was going to be part of have also been canceled. There is a possibility that there will be continued event cancellations into the summer, depending on the COVID-19 situation at the time. Some of the canceled OTW events do have the potential to be rescheduled if public health regulations permit in the future.

For more updates please visit the mucc.org/on-the-water, MUCC’s Facebook page or contact Emma Nehan at enehan@mucc.org. We apologize for any inconvenience and will hopefully be able to reschedule these events in the near future. The safety of our volunteers is our main priority, and thank you for your patience and understanding in these uncertain times.

MUCC’s OTW Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo Game is still happening until early May! And so far it has been a success! The Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo Game has gained traction on Michigan Out of Doors Podcast with Mike Avery, WHMI 93.5 and the Detroit Free Press.

All ages are welcome to participate in the Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo Game–just please remember to abide by the Stay Home/Stay Safe/Save Lives guidelines for the State of Michigan, which you can find here.

So how do you play Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo Game? Below are some easy step by step instructions on how to play!

Download or print off the Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo card here

Every time you find an invasive species out in nature mark it off on your bingo card

Take a picture of the invasive species with a time stamp on the picture to prove that you found it in the month of April

Once you have found all three in a row, submit your bingo card, pictures and home address (where you would like your OTW swag bag to be sent) to Emma Nehan enehan@mucc.org

If your bingo card is correct you will receive an OTW swag bag!

This Virtual Mi Invasive Species Bingo Game started on April 7 2020 and goes until May 7 2020. Please remember to follow the Stay Home/Stay Safe/Save lives guidelines for the State of Michigan while you are playing this game. Find the guidelines here

Need some help identifying Michigan invasive species? Check out the links below to get you started!