On Saturday, August 29th, MUCC’s On the Water(OTW) Program is partnering with the Ingham Conservation District, The Friends of the Red Cedar, and Rivertown Adventures for a Red Cedar River Cleanup! Volunteers will gather at McCormick Park in Williamston at 9:00 and then be separated into a few groups to gather g arbage from the river. Rivertown Adventures will be providing canoes/kayaks for volunteers to use to paddle upstream and downstream from McCormick park. Volunteers will also be working to pick up trash from McCormick Park, Williamston Township Park, and a few other locations along the river.

This will be a great opportunity to get outdoors and help make the Red Cedar more navigable and accessible. The Ingham Conservation District will also be providing educational materials on their efforts to increase awareness about their efforts to reduce Microplastic pollution. More information about this project that is taking place in coordination with the City of Williamston can be found at https://inghamconservation.com/watershedhealth.

All volunteers who register will receive a free boxed lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift. We hope that you will come out to help us positively impact the Red Cedar watershed. To complete your volunteer registration please follow this link. We look forward to seeing you out On the Water!