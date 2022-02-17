OTG: March Volunteer Opportunities

Join MUCC’s award-winning On the Ground (OTG) as we improve recreational opportunities and enhance habitat for small game on public land across Michigan this March. OTG will be partnering with the Michigan DNR to clear shooting lanes for a new hunting blind on public land near Harrison and will be partnering with the Kalamazoo Conservation District to build brush piles for small game at the Gourdneck State Game Area in Portage.

Click on the registration link next to each event to learn more.

March 5, 2022 – ADA Hunting Blind and Shooting Lane Maintenance in Clare County – Register HERE

Join us in clearing shooting lanes for a new hunting blind within the Kleekamp Tract of the Gladwin SGA in Clare County. After enhancing habitat by building brush piles for small game for the past three years at this location, MUCC is happy to return to the area to assist in the clearing of shooting lanes for the new handicap-accessible hunting blind on this parcel of public land.

March 26, 2022 – Small Game Habitat at Gourdneck State Game Area – Register HERE

Join MUCC’s On the Ground program and the Kalamazoo Conservation District on Saturday, March 26, 2022, as we improve habitat for small game at the Gourdneck State Game Area. Volunteers will assist with bucking and limbing downed trees and stacking brush into piles. Exact volunteer parking and meeting location within the Gourdneck SGA TBD.

The best way to stay updated about the OTG program is by visiting the OTG website at mucc.org/on-the-ground or following MUCC on social media (@mucc1937).