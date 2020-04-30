After two weeks and an abundance of good public land stewardship shown by all participants, the OTG virtual public land clean-up challenge officially ends tomorrow, Friday, May 1. We have received lots of great entries and we appreciate everyone who has taken the time to take care of their public lands while continuing to social distance. If you’d still like to participate, follow the easy guidelines below, and submit your entry before 5 p.m. on May 1 to be entered into the drawing.

Two winners will be randomly drawn and announced on Tuesday, May 5. Winners will be notified via email or message on Facebook, depending on their method of entry for the contest. Winners will be mailed their gift card.

How to Enter to Win a $50 Cabela’s Gift Card

Take a photo (or multiple) of your public land clean-up efforts and the litter you remove.

Like the OTG Facebook page.

Share your photos and a brief explanation of why you participated and what public land you improved to the OTG Facebook page or via email to MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org.

Each winner will receive a $50 Cabela’s gift card.

Enjoy recreating responsibly and locally. Please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org with any questions regarding this initiative.