OTG to Partner with MDNR and the City of Portage for Volunteer Habitat Stewardship Day this January

Join the Michigan DNR in partnership with the City of Portage Parks & Recreation and MUCC’s OTG program in helping to remove invasive glossy buckthorn from Gourdneck State Game Area. Lunch will be provided for this activity. Bring your work gloves and enthusiasm and be ready to work outside for a minimum of three hours. Closed toed boots, a warm coat and a hat are highly recommended. Supplies for invasive species removal will be provided. There will be bathroom amenities on site.

Please register to attend this event HERE. (Please note that registration for this event is through the Portage Parks & Rec system, not MUCC)

Meeting location: Volunteers will meet at the southern-most Angling Road parking lot in Gourdneck SGA.

Google Maps link: https://goo.gl/maps/MPG5Ka95a7jk458Y7

Coordinates: 42.195586, -85.645322

Volunteers are encouraged to bring extra layers, reusable water bottles, work gloves, and a camp chair to use during lunchtime. Bottled water and snacks will be provided throughout the day. These projects will take place snow or shine, unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

Please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with any questions regarding this event or the OTG program.