OTG: Volunteer for Wildlife at the Maple River SGA this February

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, join MUCC and the Maple River Wildlife Association at the Maple River SGA to place new wood duck nest boxes and perform maintenance on existing wood duck nest boxes.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the DNR barns located at 9858 Crapo Road, just south of Ranger Road in Ashley (Google Maps Coordinates: 43°08’56.8″N 84°31’26.5″W). Volunteers are encouraged to dress in warm layers for the cooler weather and to wear insulated and waterproof boots. MUCC will provide lunch, water, and an OTG volunteer carabiner mug or t-shirt to all registered volunteers.

Registration opens January 5, 2022, and closes February 17, 2022. Sign up to attend and spend a great day outdoors helping Michigan wildlife!

REGISTER HERE.