OTG Volunteers Needed: Annual Manistee River Cleanup

With the hot weather we’ve been having lately, summer is the perfect time to get in the water and participate in our Annual Manistee River Cleanup! On Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 9 AM – 12 PM, MUCC’s On the Ground program will be partnering with Steelhead Manifesto for their annual cleanup of the Manistee River.

Event Details

Volunteers will meet at the High Bridge Boat Launch in Brethren, MI (4311 N High Bridge Rd, Brethren, MI 49619). We will gather at the boat launch where volunteers will sign in, then we will head out on the river. Volunteers will clean up trash and other items either by boat or by walking along the riverbanks. MUCC will provide work gloves, trash grabbers, trash bags, and any other necessary equipment. Lunch and a free appreciation gift will also be provided to all registered volunteers. Registration closes on July 12 at 12 PM, so don’t wait! To register and for more information, click HERE.

About the Manistee River

The Manistee River is located in the northwestern portion of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and partially within the Manistee National Forest. It is a part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System and is well known for its excellent fishing and recreational opportunities. Its name comes from the Chippewa word “Manistiqweita” meaning “crooked river”. This river supports a high-quality steelhead, chinook, and coho salmon fishery, as well as great populations of brown trout, smallmouth bass, and walleye. There are also a variety of habitats found along the Manistee River including backwater bayous, riparian areas, and mature forest communities. These habitats are home to a diverse number of wildlife species including the red-shouldered hawk, a species of special concern in Michigan.

The river supports many recreational activities such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, wildlife viewing, hiking, and hunting. There are eight developed river access sites along the Manistee River, making it easily accessible for many people. Commercial guided fishing is one of the most popular activities on the river. Walleye and pike fishing is also very popular throughout the summer months.

Learn More

Want to learn more about the work On the Ground is doing? Check out our website for upcoming events and more at mucc.org/on-the-ground. We hope to see you at the Manistee River Cleanup or any of our future projects this year!