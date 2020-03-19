OTG Wildlife Volunteer Events Canceled Amid COVID-19
Due to recent announcements and the public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, all Department of Natural Resources and On the Ground (OTG) volunteer events have been suspended for the next two months.
This includes all OTG events from now until mid-May. There is a possibility that this suspension will be extended into the summer, depending on the COVID-19 situation at the time.
Regarding the chainsaw safety courses that were supposed to be held this month, we are currently planning to reschedule and host at least one chainsaw safety training weekend before October 1, 2020. Additionally, some of the canceled OTG events do have the potential to be rescheduled if public health regulations permit in the future. Please stay tuned to the OTG and MUCC Facebook pages as we work on scheduling the class and other events.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we adjust to updated public health recommendations. The safety and well-being of our volunteers and conservation partners are always our main priorities.
