Join the OTG program this March as we improve habitat for small game by building brush piles in Harrison and Kalkaska.

Brush piles are a critical component of quality small game habitat, and volunteers with the OTG program have contributed countless weekend hours across the Lower Peninsula building what we call “rabbitat” (rabbit habitat). Despite the name, these brush piles also benefit other small game like ruffed grouse, woodcock and squirrels while benefiting an abundance of nongame species as well. These brush piles can provide immediate shelter from predators or inclement weather, and serve as a location for nests and dens.

To learn more about each of these events and to register as a volunteer for wildlife this March, please visit the links below.

Saturday, March 13, 2021 – Harrison, learn more HERE

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Kalkaska, learn more HERE