On the Water is coming to the west coast of this great mitten state! On July 25 OTW is partnering up with Kitchel-Lindquist Dunes Preserve to pull the invasive species Purple Loosestrife. Invasive species are organisms such as plants, mammals and invertebrates that are not originally from the location that they are found in. That species usually has no natural predators it can cause negative impacts on that ecosystem, economic, social and/or become a public health threat.

But MUCC’s OTW program is going to try and help stop the spread of this invasive species!On July 25 2020 starting at 9 am we will meet in the parking lot and proceed to the worksite. Individual lunches will be provided by MUCC at noon and volunteers will receive a reusable water bottle and stickers to take home at the end of the event! Personal protective gear such as reusable gloves, buckets, trash bags, sunscreen, bug spray, trash grabbers, and waders will be provided on a first come first serve basis. There will be a water station so please remember to bring your own reusable water bottle!

Volunteers are encouraged to abide by the current guidelines established by the CDC and the State of Michigan when it comes to addressing COVID-19. Please visit the CDC website and the most recent Michigan executive order for more details. MUCC’s On the Water will be taking proper precautions mandated by the State of Michigan at these future events.

All are welcome to join us for a great day of volunteering to help improve your local habitat. Please contact Emma Nehan at enehan@mucc.org if you have any questions.

Below are all of the On the Water events that are planned for the 2020 field season, we hope to see you out there!

UPCOMING OTW EVENTS FOR 2020

JUNE

DODGE PARK INVASIVE SPECIES PULL: JUNE 6 CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19

BAY MILLS WATERSHED CLEAN-UP: JUNE 26 POSTPONED TO SEPTEMBER DUE TO COVID-19

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

OTW is an amazing way to get outdoors and make a difference in local watersheds in the state of Michigan. If you would like to attend any of these events, please register online prior to the event and you will receive a free reusable water bottle and lunch! All are welcome to join us for a great day of volunteering before the snow begins to fall.

MUCC’s On the Water’s funding from Consumers Energy’s Planet grant comes to an end this September. If you like what OTW is creating and want this is program continue please let us know! OTW would love to continue to connect and form partnerships and improve watersheds around the state of Michigan, but we can’t do this without your support.