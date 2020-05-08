Outdoor shooting ranges in Michigan were allowed to open their doors to the public this week per one of the governor’s newest executive orders.

MUCC has been working on reopening outdoor ranges to the public since the beginning of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive orders, including writing a letter to the governor’s office and legislative leaders. Shooting ranges are a vital part of many MUCC-affiliated clubs, and MUCC heard from members across the state about the closure’s financial impact on their respective clubs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enacted Executive Order 2020-77 on May 7, which allows, under section 10 (e), outdoor workers to resume operations under certain precautionary guidelines:

For purposes of this order, workers who perform resumed activities are defined as follows:

Subject to the enhanced social-distancing rules described in section 11(i) of this order, workers who perform work that is traditionally and primarily performed outdoors, including but not limited to forestry workers, outdoor power equipment technicians, parking enforcement workers, and outdoor workers at places of outdoor recreation not otherwise closed under Executive Order 2020-69 or any order that may follow from it.

The newest order also allows, under section 7 (a)(1), for the public to recreate outdoors in a safe manner, including outdoor shooting ranges:

Individuals may leave their home or place of residence, and travel as necessary:To engage in outdoor recreational activity, consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household. Outdoor recreational activity includes walking, hiking, running, cycling, boating, golfing, or other similar activity, as well as any comparable activity for those with limited mobility.

MUCC Executive Director Amy Trotter said shooting ranges have been losing significant revenue, and some have even considered closing their doors, as a result of the range closures.

“Many of MUCC’s affiliate clubs have been taking immense financial hits during this time” Trotter said. “Getting Michiganders reengaged with our outdoor spaces is a step in the right direction, and our clubs are eager to safely resume operations.”

Outdoor shooting ranges will still be subject to certain guidelines during operation outlined below:

All customers and employees/volunteer workers must remain 6 feet apart from each other if they do not reside in the same household.

No indoor accommodations may be available to access for lounging, seating or other activities, such as clubhouses, indoor ranges, bars or restaurants. Take out food is allowed to be sold if in compliance with EO 2020-69 .

Range or membership fees are encouraged to be accepted via phone, online or dropbox to the extent possible. Personal firearms, cases, and other gear from home should not be brought into the clubhouse and masks should be worn indoors.

Provide or require workers/volunteers personal protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, face shields, and face masks as appropriate for the activity being performed.

Adopt protocols to limit the sharing of tools and equipment to the maximum extent possible and to ensure frequent and thorough cleaning of tools, equipment, and frequently touched surfaces, especially including restrooms. No rental equipment should be provided.

