Outdoorama is this Week. Feb 24-27

It is almost that time of year again. Time for the annual staff pilgrimage to Novi for Outdoorama. Outdoorama has been going on in the Detroit area for the last several decades. This year it is once again combined with the Lakefront and Cottage living show. Your admission to one of these shows gives you crossover access to the other at no additional charge. Located at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, this is always a weekend not to miss. This year’s dates are February 24-27. Some of the attractions at this year’s event.

Timberworks Lumberjack Show

See Lumberjack World Championship competitors go head-to-head in a modern-day Lumberjack competition! Captivating audiences for over 25 years, Timberworks Lumberjack Show powered by STIHL includes events such as ax throwing, chopping, log rolling, crosscut sawing, hot sawing and chainsaw carving. These century-old skills were used in the logging camps of North America in the early 1900s. To pass idle time, lumberjacks would challenge opposing logging camps in head-to-head competitions.

Big Buck Night

Thursday – 7 pm (seating starts at 6:30 pm)

Presented by Michigan Out of Doors TV Show

This is a long-time tradition. Celebrity hosts Jimmy Gretzinger and Jenny Olson will interview the lucky Michigan hunters who bagged some of the largest whitetail deer of the season. Special consideration is given to lucky hunters who have amazing stories about their kill. This one-night show will be filmed for airing on the upcoming television program and is a must-see for every Michigan deer hunter.

Fly Tyers Corner

Come watch some of the top fly tiers in Michigan as they set up and demonstrate their favorite patterns or make a request. This is a constant workshop for anglers that share an interest in this artful pastime. Local experts and guides from the Michigan Fly Fishing Club host this area.

Be sure to swing by the MUCC booth to join as a member or renew. We will be running a show special that will save you money. We will be at booth #5750 right by the entrance.

For more information on the show https://showspan.com/OUT/