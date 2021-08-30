Plant Trees with MUCC and NWTF This October

Join MUCC’s On the Ground program and the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) as we improve wildlife habitat in the northern Lower Peninsula on Saturday, October 2, 2021 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help plant and fence 100 mature mast-producing trees on public land near Frederic. These trees will provide foraging material and additional cover for wildlife like wild turkey, white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse, and songbirds. All registered volunteers will receive a free lunch and volunteer appreciation gift from MUCC.

To learn more about this event or register, please click HERE. Or, to learn more about additional wildlife volunteer opportunities near you, please visit mucc.org/on-the-ground.

If you have any questions about this event or the On the Ground program, please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org or at 517.346.6456.