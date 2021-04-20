Join MUCC’s On The Ground program and the Robert J. Lytle Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society on Saturday, April 24, as we plant trees to improve wildlife habitat at the Minden City State Game Area. Volunteers are needed to help plant and tube approximately 200 oak trees. These hard mast-producing trees will benefit a variety of wildlife including ruffed grouse, wild turkey and white-tailed deer.

Volunteers will meet at the parking lot at Cumber Rd and Verona Rd, just east of M-19 (Google Maps coordinates: 43°37’24.6″N 82°52’38.2″W). The event will begin at 9 AM and run until all the trees are planted.

To receive a free lunch and OTG t-shirt, you must register for this event. Registration closes Thursday, April 22 at 1 p.m.

Register HERE.