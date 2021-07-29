Public comment needed for first wolf council meeting

The newest iteration of the Wolf Management Advisory Council is set to hold its first meeting Wednesday in Ishpeming.

Public comments can be made in person or via email by emailing DNR employee Victoria Lischalk, executive assistant to the Wolf Management Advisory Council, at dnr-wmac@michigan.gov.

The meeting is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center located at 1011 North Road, Ishpeming, 49849. MUCC will attempt to livestream the meeting; however, streaming will be dependent on internet capabilities at the banquet center.

If you plan to provide public testimony in conjunction with several other people from the same organization, please consider designating one person as the spokesperson for your group. In this circumstance, the individual will be given 10 minutes to speak. Please note your intention to speak on behalf of an organization or multiple people when emailing Victoria.

Those who sign up for public comment by this Friday will receive five minutes to speak. Those who sign up after Friday will receive three minutes. Any comments not related to an agenda item will be given three minutes.

Please read the agenda by clicking here.

Please read the public comment guidelines before submitting comments by clicking here.

MUCC Executive Director Amy Trotter was appointed to the council to represent conservation interests. A list of the other four members and their respective biographies can be found here.