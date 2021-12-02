Public Invited to Comment on Recent State Land Review Recommendations

In phase three of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) land review process, parcels of state-managed public land in 10 counties have been reviewed by staff and will be sold, kept, or exchanged pending DNR director approval. The counties involved in this review include Alcona, Calhoun, Emmet, Houghton, Keweenaw, Mackinac, Macomb, Mason, Oceana, and St. Clair.

The parcels being evaluated are often 200-acres or less in size and may have irregular boundaries that make them challenging for the DNR to manage properly.

The DNR is encouraging interested members of the public that utilize any of the lands in the review to share their thoughts and opinions with the department. More detailed information about each piece of land involved in this review can be found HERE.

According to DNR forest land administrator Kerry Wieber in a November 5 press release from the department, “This county-by-county review process provides us the opportunity to evaluate and make decisions about how well the current land portfolio supports our mission of protecting natural resources while providing broad public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Public comments must be received before January 12, 2022, to be included in the recommendations shared with the DNR director prior to the Natural Resources Commission meeting on January 13, 2022.

More information and updates regarding the state’s land review process can be found at Michigan.gov/PublicLands. Additionally, the DNR press release on the topic can be accessed HERE.