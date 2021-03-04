Public Input Welcome at March 2021 DNR Meetings
Adapted from the February 25, 2021, Michigan Department of Natural Resouces press release.
See the full DNR press release HERE.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has an abundance of public meetings prepared for March 2021, and interested members of the public are encouraged to take part in these meetings to let their voices be heard on a wide variety of topics. Due to continued COVID-19 precautions, these meetings will be held virtually or be conference calls. It is recommended that those interested in participating review the DNR boards, commissions, committees and councils webpage for updates.
Public input is a critical component of how natural resource management decisions are made, and the public is encouraged to get involved and share their thoughts and concerns at any of the following March 2021 meetings listed below.
- Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee – 9 a.m., March 18, virtual (Contact: Barbara Graves, 517-284-6135).
- Equine Trails Subcommittee – 1-4:30 p.m., March 3, virtual (Contact: Anna Centofanti, 517-331-6219).
- Lake Huron Citizens Fishery Advisory Committee – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 3, virtual (Contact: Randy Claramunt, 231-622-3820).
- Lake Erie/Lake St. Clair Citizens Fishery Advisory Committee – 1-4 p.m., March 23, virtual (Contact: Jim Francis, 517-242-3593).
- Michigan Natural Resources Commission – 9 a.m., March 11, virtual (Contact: Cheryl Nelson, 517-881-9630).
- Michigan State Historical Records Advisory Board – 10 a.m., March 25, virtual (Contact: Mark Harvey, 517-449-5885).
- Michigan State Parks Advisory Committee – 3 p.m., March 3, virtual (Contact: Barbara Graves, 517-284-6135).
- Off-Road Vehicle Advisory Workgroup – 5-7 p.m., March 24, virtual (Jessica Holley, 517-331-3790).
- Outdoor Recreation Advisory Council – 1-3 p.m., March 5 (work session), virtual (Contact: Pam Vance, 517-284-6056).
- Timber and Forest Products Advisory Council – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., March 19, virtual (Contact: Kimberley Korbecki, 517-284-5876).
- Urban and Community Forestry Council – 10 a.m.-noon, March 30, virtual (Contact: Kevin Sayers, 517-582-3209).
- Western Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council – 6 p.m. (EDT), March 18, virtual (Contact: Stacy Welling Haughey, 906-226-1331).
