Raising the Volume: MUCC attends Quiet Adventures Symposium

Come visit MUCC’s booth at the 28th Annual Quiet Adventure Symposium (QAS) this Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Michigan State University Pavilion.

QAS brings people together who love the outdoors and allows visitors to meet with experts in areas of non-motorized outdoor recreation. There’s a full agenda this year with 34 speakers who will talk about camping, hiking, biking, reducing the risk of ticks, paddle boarding, and much more. All ages are welcome as there will be hands-on educational activities for youth led by Ingham County’s 4-H program on topics ranging from environmental resource management, entomology, fisheries and wildlife. QAS will also be holding a raffle with two Grand Prizes: A new mountain bike with gear and a new paddleboard.

MUCC will be running an exhibitor booth at this year’s symposium. We will be promoting our On the Ground program as well as giving out information on our summer youth camp and job opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://quietwatersociety.org. Hope to see you there!