Red Flag law introduced in Michigan Senate

Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced a package of bills in the Michigan Senate commonly referred to as “red flag laws.”

Senate Bills (SB) 856, 857 and 858 were introduced by Democratic lawmakers on Feb.8 , and Sen. Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) has promised the package will receive a hearing in the Senate Government Operations committee.

Under the legislation, a judge can revoke the firearm ownership and Concealed Pistol License (CPL) of an individual without ever notifying or giving the individual written or oral notice. A firearm owner would be compelled to turn over all firearms in their possession, as well as a CPL, without ever being able to defend their rights in front of a judge.

Only after the individual is served notice of the “extreme risk protection order,” and his or her weapons and CPL have been surrendered or seized, would the individual have an opportunity to get a hearing in front of the judge. The individual would then get only one motion to rescind or modify the order over the order’s duration. Non-compliance with the order could result in jail time and fines.

MUCC has a long history of supporting the second amendment and opposing legislation that infringes on an individual’s right to keep and bear arms. As such, MUCC will be opposing this package of bills.