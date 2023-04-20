Riley Wilderness Camp Scholarships Available. Apply Now!

Apply here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScNLb-NbzibSRLmxX9n30wJqoY-qBvX5m2vWKHos0ha1ctUYA/viewform?usp=sf_link

At the Riley Wilderness Camp hosted by the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp in Chelsea, MI and sponsored by SCI-Novi with a generous donation from the Riley Foundation, children are given the opportunity to learn more about hunting and conservation and even get their hunter safety certificates. For 6 days and 5 night’s children ages 9-14 are given the opportunity to leave their cell phones tablets, and other electronics at home and spend time learning about the environment around them. This camp program focuses on teaching useful technical outdoor life skills. During their week at camp, campers will increase their knowledge of conservation issues though hands-on nature exploration. The campers spend the week living in cabins on a property that consists of 250 acres of white pine forest, bordered on one side by a bog and on another by the waterfront of Cedar Lake. Far away from the bright lights of the city, but close enough to metro-Detroit to only be an hour drive, this setting gives the campers a great opportunity to learn about and experience the outdoors on a personal level.

The goal of the 2023 Riley Wilderness Youth Camp is to provide the opportunity for 10 boys and girls to connect with nature and to learn about hunting and conservation.

Selected youth are provided a full scholarship to attend 1 of 2 sessions of camp depending on age. The Riley Jr. Camp is for boys and girls ages 9-11 and focuses on a sampling of outdoor activities, ranging from archery and canoeing to fishing and hunter safety class.

The other camp option is the Riley Advanced Camp for boys and girls age 12-14. This camp is focused on the skills and techniques of hunting in Michigan. We focus on turkey, deer, small game and waterfowl hunting techniques, as well as wildlife conservation. Youth in the advanced camp will also have the opportunity to become hunter safety certified and will spend time shooting trap and the 3D archery course during their week at camp.

These scholarships are available to youth who are interested in connecting and learning more about the outdoors and all are encouraged to apply. The candidates who most qualify for the award will meet the following criteria: 1. Youth with limited outdoor experience, 2. Lack of a mentor to help them get started and learn about the outdoors, 3. Not yet having earned a Michigan Hunter Safety Certificate, and 4. Lack of family financial resources to attend a camp like program. We have limited spots so please apply soon.

Please visit for an application please fill out this form. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScNLb-NbzibSRLmxX9n30wJqoY-qBvX5m2vWKHos0ha1ctUYA/viewform?usp=sf_link

More information on the camp can be found at www.mucccamp.org.