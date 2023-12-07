Sarah Scheitz Joins MUCC as New Habitat Program and Partnerships Coordinator

Hello,

My name is Sarah Scheitz and I am the new Habitat Program and Partnerships Coordinator at Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

I was fortunate to have grown up in Roscommon, Michigan. Oftentimes, I could be found exploring the woods of northern Michigan identifying all species of plants and wildlife that I came across. I come from a hunting and fishing family where my passion for nature started. Growing up, my family went on camping trips throughout Michigan and traveled to many National Parks across the country. My fondest memories are of times spent in the outdoors. From a young age, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in natural resources.

I graduated from Michigan State University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife and a minor in Sustainable Natural Resource Recreation Management. Before MUCC, I worked seasonal wildlife jobs for the Michigan DNR, the National Park Service at Sleeping Bear Dunes, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in Cape Cod, and several universities. These jobs included capturing and banding wild turkeys, monitoring and banding the endangered piping plover, performing bear den checks, interacting with hunters at check stations, and surveying and banding common loons. I dabbled a bit in outdoor education work as well. My career in wildlife has taken me to many beautiful places around the world.

When not at work, I enjoy hiking, birdwatching, tent camping, backpacking, and playing board games with my husband and friends. My favorite hobby is nature photography. I love capturing the beauty of landscapes and small details in flora and fauna.

I’m excited to be part of MUCC’s team and to use my previous experience in wildlife management and outdoor education to continue to grow the On the Ground program. I look forward to working with the dedicated volunteers of MUCC to continue to improve wildlife habitat in Michigan. Hopefully, I will get the opportunity to meet many of you at events throughout the upcoming year.