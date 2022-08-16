Shoot raises $30k for youth conservation, stewardship

About 150 shooters from across the state came together last week to support and embolden the next generation of Michigan’s conservation stewards.

Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) hosted its annual Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Charity Shoot at Multi-Lakes Conservation Club on August 12. Three flights took part in the event, and about $30,000 was raised to help foster the next generation of hunters, anglers, trappers and shooters.

The funds raised at this year’s charity shoot will help MUCC educate youth on the importance of conservation and Michigan’s natural resources and ensure the next generation of stewards is armed with the information they need to be conservation-conscious voters. Funds will also be used to maintain our camp’s historic buildings and ensure that MUCC can continue our programming year-round.

Youth education and conservation have always been vital pieces of MUCC, said Shaun McKeon, the education director.

“Each dollar raised at the shoot positively impacts a young person’s life,” McKeon said. “Whether it helps them see their first star, cast their first line, set their first trap or paddle their first canoe, we are creating the conservation stewards of tomorrow.”

Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp was founded in 1946. Since, more than 59,000 kids have attended camp and learned about conservation. Each child takes the Michigan Hunter Safety Education course, shoots archery and .22s, learns about water ecology, paddles Cedar Lake, and the outside world around them.

The camp offers weekly themes ranging from water ecology to trapping and fishing camp. Each student receives a well-rounded schedule with a focus on their area of consideration.

More than 40 sponsors and individual donors helped MUCC offset the costs of the event to ensure money raised is put into youth programming.

Sponsors and partners are integral to the organization’s ability to reach the next generation of stewards where they are, said Steve Windom, MUCC director of development and membership.

“Without broad-based support from communities, partners, businesses and those who care deeply for conservation, our next generation will not have the tools they need,” Windom said. “Our generous partners help keep our mission to create the next generation of conservation-minded stewards alive.”

The top three teams and shooters:

Top Teams (200 clays possible):

Capstone Tax & Financial, INC – 190

Your Neighborhood Plumber – 178

Multi-Lake Patriots – 176

Top Gun – Dana Farrel

Top Gun Runner Up – Ryan Gates

To view photos from the event, click here: 2022 Charity Shoot Photos