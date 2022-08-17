MUCC will have a booth at the Sportsmen for Youth event in Muskegon. Have you ever wanted to learn more about outdoor sports? This is the perfect event to do so. Bring your family and enjoy the collective efforts of many sportsmen organizations. The day will comprise of multiple educational booths and activities to promote the appreciation of outdoor recreation.

In the past families have enjoyed the trout pond, taxidermy, and talking with conservation groups. There is so much to see, from demonstrations to games and prize drawings. MUCC will host an interactive booth featuring pelts and skulls of Michigan mammals. The event is completely free and a great way to pass on your love of the outdoors to the next generation.

If you are interested in attending the event will take place on Saturday, September 10th, at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds. For more information go to https://sportsmenforyouth.com/. We hope to see you there.