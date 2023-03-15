Spring is on the horizon, end your hibernation by volunteering at an upcoming On the Ground project

March 20 marks the first day of spring. With warmer weather on the horizon, what better way to combat the winter blues than improving Michigan’s natural habitat with On the Ground?

There are multiple opportunities to volunteer with OTG this spring – from watershed clean-ups to building brush piles and edge-habitat enhancement, OTG welcomes volunteers of all ages and skill levels. On Earth Day, April 22, we also have a special volunteer opportunity where we are teaming up with Mark Kenyon of MeatEater’s Wired to Hunt Podcast for the 2023 Working for Wildlife Tour! Check out the link below to find out how you can get involved.

Upcoming OTG Projects:

Friday, March 24, 2023 – Woody Invasive Vegetation Removal and Brush Pile Building Volunteers will assist in helping to help maintain a wildlife opening at Edmore State Game Area in Montcalm County by cutting invasive woody vegetation and creating brush piles to provide habitat for a variety of wildlife.

Saturday, April 15, 2023 – Clinton River Watershed Clean-Up

Volunteers will assist in cleaning-up Dawsons Millpond at Beaudette Park and Upper Silver Lake at Hawthorne Park in Pontiac, MI (Oakland County).

Friday, April 22, 2023 – Brush Pile Building in Kalkaska County with Mark Kenyon

Volunteers will assist with building brush piles for game habitat, maintaining and improving wildlife openings, and softening forest/opening edge within a forested landscape to improve habitat for wildlife, particularly game species on public hunting land in Kalkaska County.

Friday, April 29, 2023 – Brush Pile Building and Edge-Habitat Enhancement at Port Huron State Game Area

Volunteers will work to remove woody invasive vegetation and create brush piles for wildlife habitat at Port Huron State Game Area in St. Clair County.

We hope to volunteer with you this spring! Please contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with questions regarding projects or the OTG program.