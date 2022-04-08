Staff and Volunteers Wanted

As April begins, preparation for the summer 2022 season at the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp is beginning to kick into a higher gear. Camp Director Ashley Carmichael has been busy recruiting new staff at college job fairs and working through the hiring process.

She has a few more to attend this week, but we still need to fill several positions. If you or someone you know would like to spend their summer getting PAID to teach kids about the outdoors and skills like hunting and fishing, check out the positions below.

Before the staff starts their seasonal work in June, there are plenty of things that need to be done to open the property. We are looking for volunteers who are willing to lend a hand on Friday, April 22nd from 9-3, and Saturday, April 23rd from 9-12. Lunch will be provided on Friday. We need help hauling brush, removing some downed trees, sprucing up cabins, organizing program supplies and several other projects. If you would like to volunteer or are interested in one of the PAID staff positions, please email Ashley Carmichael at acarmichael@mucc.org.

Health Director-

The Health Director must be at least 21 years of age and have experience working with children as well as knowledge of first aid and medicine. Must have level two First aid certification or higher, Professional Rescuers CPR Certification, Emergency Management Training, and a valid Driver’s License. Must display an ability to collaborate with staff for medical needs, follow and train staff on medical policy and procedures, ensure the safety of the camp, prepare daily prescriptions and keep documentation of both planned and unplanned procedures, oversee the Health Office and all supplies, prepare First Aid kits for all staff, provide a health screening for all campers as they attend camp, provide leadership for the staff and campers.

Waterfront Director-

The waterfront director must be 18 years of age or older, possess experience working with children and must be Lifeguard and First Aid/CPR certified. The Waterfront Director is responsible for the safety and management of all staff and campers at the waterfront. Deliver instruction and curriculum in an enthusiastic, safe and responsible manner. Must conduct swimming tests for all campers as they attend camp and create an adequate “buddy check” system. Must train staff in waterfront activity safety during training week. Must keep the waterfront clear of obstruction and clean. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. Experience in fishing, canoeing and kayaking is preferred.

Range Officer-

Range Officers must be 18 years of age or older, possess experience working with children, have acquired hunter safety instructor’s certification and must be First Aid/CPR certified. Must deliver Michigan’s Hunter Safety instruction and curriculum in an enthusiastic, safe and responsible manner. Must supervise campers on the .22 and archery ranges. Must be able to maintain all range equipment, including firearms. The Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp creates safe, responsible, ethical outdoorsmen and women. A range director must be able to convey these concepts and show accountability. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. Experience in outdoor recreation, education, childcare and an interest in natural resources preferred.

Conservation Educator-

Conservation educators must be 18 years of age or older, possess experience working with children and must be First Aid/CPR certified. Must deliver instruction and curriculum in an enthusiastic, safe and responsible manner. Must supervise campers, as many as 18, inside cabins during the evening and night hours. Expected to be with campers at all times and lead groups of 20 children in their day-to-day activities. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. Experience in outdoor recreation, education, childcare and an interest in natural resources preferred.

Lead Chef-

The Lead Chef must be at least 18 years of age and have experience as a cook or assistant cook for large groups. Catering experience preferred. They must demonstrate an ability to work well with others at the camp and have knowledge of standards of food preparation and serving and kitchen procedures. Advanced training in diet and nutrition or college degrees in nutrition or kitchen management is preferred. Responsibilities include training kitchen staff, planning nutritionally balanced meals (in accordance with state regulations and food licensing), preparing each meal for 125 campers and staff, licensing, working with the Camp Health Care Manager to respond to special dietary needs of participants, stock kitchen with all food and equipment throughout the season and provide weekly menu’s, clean and prepare food service areas for use and inspection.

Food Service Assistant

The Food Service Assistant must be 16 years of age or older, possess experience working with children and must be First Aid/CPR certified. Reports to the head chef and must work with all staff to meet nutritional needs. Responsibilities include table setting, meal preparation, dish-washing and various tasks delegated by the head chef. Must also be available to manage our camp store for one hour each evening. Basic math and customer service skills are required. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. Experience in foodservice preferred.

Facilities Manager-

The facilities manager must be 18 years of age or older, possess experience working in an outdoor setting and must be First Aid/CPR certified. The facilities manager is responsible for the upkeep and cleanliness of the Cedar Lake Outdoor Center. Responsibilities include caring for shrubs, trees, and greenery on sight, mowing the 230-acre facility each week, mining repairs, mechanical maintenance and janitorial duties. Must be physically capable of performing daily camp tasks and traversing our 230-acre facility. Grounds experience is preferred.

