For the last 43 years, MUCC has been in many classrooms throughout Michigan and around the Midwest. Our affiliate clubs and friends sponsor thousands of TRACKS Magazine subscriptions in their communities and now, we are pleased to present it to you delivered to your home.

TRACKS Magazine has long been known by teachers as a premier children’s publication, aligned with the fourth- and fifth-grade science teaching curriculum for Michigan, but it is also used for literacy, writing and social studies lessons for any age. Available monthly through the school year (eight issues from October to May), TRACKS is a great, value-packed magazine with ample learning opportunities.

Each TRACKS is loaded with fun facts about animals in Michigan, as well as jokes and a pull-out poster of the featured animal. As hunters, anglers, trappers and conservationists in Michigan, we know you value kids learning more about what is in their own backyard instead of just what is at the zoo! MUCC makes sure to also infuse each issue with information about how sportsmen and sportswomen contribute to the management of our natural resources.

With many children learning from home, a TRACKS subscription is a great addition to their online learning. With 16 pages of valuable Michigan based information, TRACKS will allow the child in your life to keep learning about wildlife, while experiencing a very different school year.

For only $20 per year, you can have eight issues of TRACKS Magazine delivered to that special child in your life. If you order by Dec. 30, we will make sure to have their first issue delivered in January. We hope that you will consider giving this gift of conservation so you can help us support our outdoor traditions long into the future.

Please help us continue to reach the conservationists of tomorrow! We need your help to prepare the next generation of conservation stewards as educated voters, license buyers and proprietors of our natural resources. With your $20 TRACKS purchase, one more child will understand the importance of hunters and anglers in the conservation world. They will understand the importance of habitat, and they will be the voice of conservation tomorrow.

P.S. If you are ordering this for your own home, order ONLINE now at https://mucc.org/about/ and click on JOIN for the TRACKS Magazine. For a gift, click on GIFT MEMBERSHIP.

PPS. If you are purchasing subscriptions for more than one household, please call 517-371-1041.