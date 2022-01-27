Stay Updated about the OTG Program with the OTG Newsletter

If you’re interested in staying updated about the On the Ground (OTG) program and would like to learn about upcoming wildlife habitat volunteer opportunities, consider signing up to receive the OTG Newsletter.

In this email newsletter, the program coordinator highlights past OTG events and provides information about any upcoming volunteer opportunities in the months ahead. Additionally, this newsletter is a great way to watch the OTG program grow and see its statewide impact by reviewing acreage impacts, the number of volunteers involved with the program, and the total cumulative hours OTG program volunteers have dedicated to wildlife habitat improvement efforts across Michigan. In some editions of the newsletter, there may even be volunteer highlights, fish and wildlife habitat highlights, and links to relevant conservation news in Michigan.

To sign-up to receive the OTG Newsletter in your email inbox, please email MUCC Conservation Program Specialist Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org.