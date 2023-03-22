Successful Youth Pheasant Hunt

Last weekend in partnership with the Southern Michigan Hunting Retriever Club, Delta Waterfowl, the Ringneck Ranch and Michigan United Conservation Clubs, more than 40 youth had a chance to spend time with their families outdoors and experience a pheasant hunt. This event has been going on for several years and counting mentors, volunteers and families had over 100 people in attendance on a cold spring day.

The youth were divided into groups and traversed multiple stations throughout the morning. The first station was a trap shooting lesson, to go over safe firearm handling and get a few warm-up/practice shots in before the actual hunting.

The next station was a bird dog station. Being hosted by a hunting retriever club, this station gave youth the chance to act as dog handlers and run club member dogs through a variety of hunting scenarios.

The third station was a pheasant tower shoot. Giving youth and their families the opportunity to rotate between different shooting stations and harvest birds.



Finally, there was a walk-up hunt station. This station allowed the youth and their mentors to hunt over dogs and experience the thrill of a pheasant flushing while providing the best opportunity for them to shoot a bird.

The day ended with pizza, cookies and several raffle prizes donated by the sponsors. There were plenty of smiles from the participants and tired and happy dogs at the end of the event.

MUCC would also like to thank the Abrams Foundation for providing the funds to allow us to be a sponsor for this event.